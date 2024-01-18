Thursday's OVC schedule includes the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-5) versus the Little Rock Trojans (3-11), at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Little Rock vs. Southern Indiana Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Little Rock Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Little Rock Players to Watch

Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayla Brooks: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Faith Lee: 13.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Lamariyee Williams: 3.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

Vanessa Shafford: 15.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Meredith Raley: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Chloe Gannon: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Madison Webb: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Tori Handley: 4.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.