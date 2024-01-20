Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Texas State Bobcats (10-5) playing the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-6) at 3:00 PM ET.

Arkansas State vs. Texas State Game Information

Arkansas State Players to Watch

Izzy Higginbottom: 21.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Lauryn Pendleton: 12.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Anna: 9.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Wynter Rogers: 4.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Mailyn Wilkerson: 6.2 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Texas State Players to Watch

Ja'Niah Henson: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylin Foster: 8.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Tiffany Tullis: 7.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Gara Beth Self: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

