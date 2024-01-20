Central Arkansas vs. Austin Peay January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) face the Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) in a matchup of ASUN teams at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Central Arkansas vs. Austin Peay Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Tucker Anderson: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Johannes Kirispuu: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Elias Cato: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Demarcus Sharp: 17.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Dezi Jones: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Monta Black: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dez White: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sai Witt: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Central Arkansas vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison
|Austin Peay Rank
|Austin Peay AVG
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Central Arkansas Rank
|315th
|68.3
|Points Scored
|71.9
|258th
|62nd
|65.6
|Points Allowed
|76.1
|297th
|233rd
|35.4
|Rebounds
|37.0
|164th
|112th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|68th
|135th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|8.4
|101st
|321st
|11.4
|Assists
|13.9
|145th
|16th
|8.9
|Turnovers
|13.4
|307th
