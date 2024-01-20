The Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) face the Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) in a matchup of ASUN teams at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Tucker Anderson: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

6.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Masai Olowokere: 8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Johannes Kirispuu: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Elias Cato: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Demarcus Sharp: 17.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

17.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Dezi Jones: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Monta Black: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Dez White: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Sai Witt: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Central Arkansas vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison

Austin Peay Rank Austin Peay AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank 315th 68.3 Points Scored 71.9 258th 62nd 65.6 Points Allowed 76.1 297th 233rd 35.4 Rebounds 37.0 164th 112th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 10.6 68th 135th 8.0 3pt Made 8.4 101st 321st 11.4 Assists 13.9 145th 16th 8.9 Turnovers 13.4 307th

