The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-5) face a fellow ASUN opponent, the Bellarmine Knights (5-8), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Knights Hall. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.

Central Arkansas vs. Bellarmine Game Information

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Leah Mafua: 11 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Jade Upshaw: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Bree Stephens: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Randrea Wright: 10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kinley Fisher: 12.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Hayley Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Hope Sivori: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Miyah Brown: 8.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Claire Knies: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

