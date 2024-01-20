UAPB vs. Florida A&M January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SWAC schedule includes the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) against the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC), at 6:30 PM ET.
UAPB vs. Florida A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
UAPB Players to Watch
- Rashad Williams: 18.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Joe French: 16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kylen Milton: 18.8 PTS, 4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lonnell Martin Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ismael Plet: 6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- Keith Lamar: 13.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shannon Grant: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- K'Jei Parker: 7.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hantz Louis-Jeune: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Roderick Coffee III: 4.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
UAPB vs. Florida A&M Stat Comparison
|UAPB Rank
|UAPB AVG
|Florida A&M AVG
|Florida A&M Rank
|16th
|85.1
|Points Scored
|66.8
|326th
|362nd
|87.4
|Points Allowed
|84.8
|360th
|321st
|33
|Rebounds
|34.1
|280th
|313th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|208th
|3rd
|11.6
|3pt Made
|5.6
|328th
|38th
|16.4
|Assists
|14.3
|128th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|14.3
|338th
