Saturday's SWAC schedule includes the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-8) versus the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-11) at 4:00 PM ET.

UAPB vs. Florida A&M Game Information

UAPB Players to Watch

Zaay Green: 18.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Coriah Beck: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jelissa Reese: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Maya Peat: 9.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Maori Davenport: 5.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Florida A&M Players to Watch

Ahriahna Grizzle: 17.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Nashani Gilbert: 8.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Olivia Delancy: 9.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Ivet Subirats: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK Sydney Hendrix: 4.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

