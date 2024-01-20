UAPB vs. Florida A&M January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SWAC schedule includes the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-8) versus the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-11) at 4:00 PM ET.
UAPB vs. Florida A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
UAPB Players to Watch
- Zaay Green: 18.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Coriah Beck: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jelissa Reese: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maya Peat: 9.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Maori Davenport: 5.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- Ahriahna Grizzle: 17.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nashani Gilbert: 8.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Olivia Delancy: 9.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ivet Subirats: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sydney Hendrix: 4.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
