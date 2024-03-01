Bookmakers expect strong results from the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1), giving them the 40th-best odds among all college basketball teams and the top odds among Sun Belt teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +15000 on the moneyline.

Friday's schedule features a home matchup for the Red Wolves against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Tipoff is set for 8:00 PM ET.

Red Wolves NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +15000 (Bet $100 to win $15000)

Arkansas State Team Stats

The Red Wolves are 1-0 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.

On offense, Arkansas State is averaging 58.5 points per game (264th-ranked in college basketball). It is ceding 58.5 points per contest on defense (132nd-ranked).

Arkansas State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Arkansas State has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (one).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Arkansas State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

