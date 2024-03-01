The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) currently rank 34th in all of college basketball in terms of their odds to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +15000 on the moneyline.

The Razorbacks host the Little Rock Trojans. The two squads take the court at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14.

Razorbacks NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +15000 (Bet $100 to win $15000)

Arkansas Team Stats

Arkansas ranks 85th in the nation with 81.0 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks 268th with 76.0 points allowed per contest.

Arkansas Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Arkansas has one win over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

