The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) currently have the 12th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +2500 on the moneyline.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Starting at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Razorbacks host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs. Arkansas is favored by 24.5 points (the over/under is set at 143.5).

Arkansas NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +2500 12th Bet $100 to win $2500 Preseason +2500 9th Bet $100 to win $2500

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Arkansas Team Stats

Arkansas outscores opponents by 34.0 points per game (scoring 93.0 per game to rank 68th in college basketball while giving up 59.0 per contest to rank 77th in college basketball) and has a +34 scoring differential overall.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Arkansas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Arkansas Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Arkansas has one win against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Arkansas Players

Khalif Battle leads the Razorbacks in scoring, averaging 21.0 points per game.

Arkansas is led in rebounding by Jalen Graham's 8.0 rebounds per game and assists by Davonte Davis' 5.0 assists per game.

Tramon Mark is the top three-point shooter for the Razorbacks, connecting on 4.0 per contest.

Joseph Pinion leads the team with 2.0 steals per game. Baye Fall collects 2.0 blocks an outing to pace Arkansas.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.