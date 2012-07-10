Region 8 Cold Case: Stella Patterson

POINSETT COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - It’s a story that sounds like something out of Hollywood.

Two decades ago, a woman’s body was found in the St. Francis River on June 13, 1987, with a bra tied around her neck.

The murder is one retired Poinsett County Sheriff Jimmy Carter says the department had never seen before or has seen since.

It initially started as a Jane Doe, but the face of the victim is one investigators on the case say they’ll never forget.

“It may be one of those that never gets solved,” said Carter.

He said to this day the case remains a mystery.

“It was very different from a normal crime you would see in a rural county. It was very unusual,” he said. “I don’t think it had ever happened before or even happened since.”

A fisherman found Patterson’s body in the waters between Payneway and Marked Tree.

“The victim was not clothed,” said current Poinsett County Sheriff Larry Mills. “Her bra was tied around her neck.”

The medical examiner listed the cause of death as ligature strangulation.

Carter said it didn’t appear that the murder happened in that area.

“Her body didn’t sink like a normal drowning,” Carter said. “She was dead before she was put in the water.”

Mills was an officer in Harrisburg at the time, but can still recall the case.

“I do remember her temporarily having the title Jane Doe because we did not have a positive identification,” said Mills.

Nearly two weeks later, the state medical examiner determined the body was 20-year-old Stella Patterson of Pike County, Illinois.

After some investigating into Patterson’s past, Carter discovered she had been a drifter.

“She traveled from truck stop to truck stop, got rides with truckers,” Carter said. “That’s the reason why we thought it was someone that drove a truck because that’s how she traveled the country.”

It was a scenario that made it hard to trace family members.

When investigators did find the family, they said it was almost as if she’d been written off.

“There never was a push from the family or relatives to help with the investigation or do anything. Almost like she was forgotten,” carter said. “We didn’t forget her. We kept her picture and case file on the bulletin board for almost a year, maybe more.”

Carter said they did develop a person of interest early on.

“We couldn’t get a confession out of the person and couldn’t get enough evidence then to tie it,” he said. “Of course, we didn’t have access to a lot of the things we do now.”

While it’s a cold case, Mills said it’s not a closed case.

“To whoever did this, we are not going to forget about it, and we’re going to pursue it, and we’re going to continue to pursue it and, at some point, we are optimistic that we are going to make an arrest,” said Mills.

Sheriff Mills says they are trying to bring this case back to the surface and asking anyone who may have information to contact the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 578-5411. Mills says it could be that evidence or knowledge that will help close the file in this case.