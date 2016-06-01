Energy Alert
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery hits new sales record

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 1, 2016 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 1, 2016 at 4:08 PM CDT
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - Memorial Day Weekend proved to be a lucky one for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

With one month left in the 2016 fiscal year, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery surpassed its cash sales record for annual draw game sales, set in the 2015 fiscal year.

Draw cash sales for the 2016 fiscal year are now at $88,631,455.

The previous record was set in the 2014 fiscal year with cash sales of $87,682,793.

Overall sales are also soaring past last year's level, with ASL reporting $419 million for 2016 and $410 million in 2015.

"This is an incredible achievement that simply could not have been accomplished without the hard work of our small but dedicated staff, our players, and our incredible network of nearly 2,000 Lottery retailers in every corner of the state," Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Director Bishop Woosley said. "More sales equals more winners equals more scholarships for Arkansas students. So to us, this equals good news all around."

The deadline for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship is June 1, 2016.

ASL officials encourage both traditional and nontraditional in-state students to apply here.

Since 2009, more than $573 million of in-state college scholarships were awarded to Arkansas students.

