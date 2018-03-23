Area restaurant reopens its doors

Munchy's

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - An area business owner, along with residents, were worried that a longtime restaurant may never open its doors again.

On Thursday, Munchy's reopened after briefly closing its doors.

Co-Owner of Munchy's, Brian Biggs, said this was the first time they weren't serving customers in decades.

"We're excited to get Munchy's open," Biggs said. "We were closed for about 12 days. It's the longest time it has ever been closed in the 43 years it has been in business."

Biggs said he and Munchy's employees are grateful for the outpouring of support they received from the community.

"We were really, really blessed with all the people that wanted to see Munchy's open," Biggs said. "When our Facebook post went out that we were going to stay open, we reached about 110,000 people through Facebook."

Trent Branscum of Jonesboro was a customer who was excited and waited in line Thursday.

"I've been coming to Munchy's since they opened up when I was in high school," Branscum said. "It was back in 1974 or 1975. It was always a favorite place to eat when we were in high school. I've always loved their sandwiches."

Branscum said he was hurt at the thought of Munchy's closing their doors for good.

"I thought it was the end of an era," Branscum said. "It just broke my heart. My kids loved it. I've loved it all my life basically."

Biggs said they've added some items to their menu they hope customers will enjoy.

"So, we can in and revamped it," Biggs said. "Came up with some new menu items for everybody. Get everybody excited about coming back to Munchy's. We kept all the regular favorites, sandwiches and cheese sticks, that people have loved over the years. We added some new items to boost the menu up and get people excited."

New items customers can expect to see are Munchy's burgers, a Philly cheesesteak and an assortment of desserts.

Biggs said they want to continue to serve customers for decades to come.

"We want everyone to come out," Biggs said. "Support us and help us keep another 43 years going."

