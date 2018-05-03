Twin Rivers Medical Center closing sooner than expected, services already being affected

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) - Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett will be closing sooner than expected.
Hospital leaders announced Thursday plans to consolidate operations with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center a month earlier than originally reported.
The Kennett hospital will no longer offer inpatient, emergency room, or hospital-based outpatient services after 11:59 p.m. June 30.
The hospital will no longer provide obstetric/gynecologic physician coverage after May 17. As a result, the hospital will no longer provide planned inpatient childbirth services after that date. Patients affected by the change will be notified by hospital staff.
Twin Rivers announced earlier this week its consolidation with the Poplar Bluff hospital. At that time, the chief executive officer said the consolidation would go into effect after 11:59 p.m. July 31.
