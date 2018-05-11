Local hospital reaches out to community that’s losing theirs

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) - In celebration of National Hospital Week, one Region 8 hospital reached out to help a community that will soon no longer have a hospital.
Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett announced its consolidation with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center last month.
Now St. Bernards is reaching out to the community to try and help.
They set up tents for a job fair Thursday.
Outreach and Development Director Kevin Hawley said they were there to talk to Twin Rivers employees about job positions they have available, as well as to help them celebrate hospital week.
"We understand how important it is to have the support of a community for the hospital," Hawley said. "So we wanted to just provide support for those people, let them know that we are here to encourage them, and assist with positions in any way that we can."
Hawley said they had quite the turnout from the whole community, including law enforcement and other businesses who brought snacks for the St. Bernards team.
