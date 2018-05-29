St. Bernards to open urgent care in Kennett

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) - As one hospital is set to close in Kennett, another hospital plans to open a care center there.
St. Bernards Healthcare announced in a news release dated May 24 they plan to open an urgent care center starting July 1. It will be located at 1312 First St. in Kennett.
The announcement comes as Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett plans to close by June 30.
The new St. Bernards Fast Care Urgent Care center will welcome walk-in patients to be treated for various illnesses and minor emergencies during the designated daily hours.
"Our number one priority is offering the residents of Dunklin County and the entire Kennett region the healthcare they need," said Chris Barber, president and CEO of St. Bernards Healthcare said as part of the release. "St. Bernards will continue to work with local providers to offer comprehensive healthcare and services. With the opening of this center, we are continuing and expanding the hospital's mission of offering Christ-like healing to the community."
More information about the new care center will be released in June.
