St. Bernards Fast Care opens clinic in Kennett

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) - A St. Bernards Medical Center fast care opened in Kennett Tuesday, just a month after the town’s hospital suddenly closed in June.
The new St. Bernards Fast Care Urgent Care and Imaging Services Center is located across the street from the empty Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center.
It's St. Bernards first physical facility outside of Arkansas.
"With the closing of the hospital, we saw a need here," said John Lieblong, St. Bernards Health Care vice president of physician services. "We are so excited for this fast care facility to open today."
Doctors, nurses, and Dunklin County residents celebrated the opening of the new clinic Tuesday with a ribbon cutting.
The new clinic will house urgent care and imaging services, which include x-rays, ultrasounds, and lab services.
The office also provides telemedicine, which allows patients to meet with their doctors that are out of town on a life-size screen.
It's open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The fast care is located at 1312 First Street in Kennett.
