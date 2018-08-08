Dunklin County residents vote against two propositions to fund new hospital

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) - Dunklin County voters voted against two propositions that would have brought in funds for a new hospital.
According to the Dunklin County Clerk's Office, the unofficial results for Proposition HEALTH are 2,573 votes for the proposition and 3,325 votes against the proposition.
The unofficial results for Proposition CARE were 2,439 votes for the proposition and 3,351 votes against the proposition.
On June 11, Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett closed its doors after consolidating operations with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
