One injured in officer-involved shooting near Allen Park

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting off of Race Street.
According to dispatch, officers were called to the 2700-block of Curtview Drive just after 12:15 p.m.
Sgt. Lyle Waterworth tells Region 8 News that officers were in the area looking for a suspect when shots rang out.
One person was injured and taken to the hospital.
No officers were hurt, Waterworth said.
The Jonesboro Police Department has turned the case over to Arkansas State Police to investigate.
