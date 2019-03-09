Walnut Ridge looking to buy new fire truck

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) - Walnut Ridge council members held a public hearing this week to decide on much needed upgrades in the town.
The hearing on March 7 was to discuss a few upgrades to the Walnut Ridge Fire Department, including applying for a new fire truck.
At their February City Council meeting, members voted to apply for a grant to buy a new fire truck for safety reasons.
The hearing Thursday night allowed council members to speak with community members and decide if they could apply for a grant through the Arkansas Community and Economic Development Program to help fund the new equipment.
In order to apply for the particular grant, the city has to show support for what the grant is going to.
Council member Angie Abbott said over 20 people attended the hearing, and they were all in support of the new equipment for the fire department.
“The city administration and the council would like to have all of the community involved as we are trying to make the fire department more efficient,” said Abbott.
Council members said the next step is to apply for the grant and wait to see if they are approved.
