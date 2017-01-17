Legislative committee approves pesticide rules - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Legislative committee approves pesticide rules

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A legislative committee approved rules on Tuesday dealing with the use of a pesticide that reportedly led to a deadly shooting last year in Mississippi County. 

According to a story from KARK, the Joint Budget Committee's Administrative Rule and Regulation Review subcommittee met Tuesday at the state Capitol in Little Rock. 

State officials have also heard complaints from farmers about dicamba. Arkansas State Plant Board Executive Director Terry Walker told the committee that the rules were part of five years worth of research, work and discussions with companies about the pesticide, which is used to get rid of pigweed. 

According to the rules implemented Tuesday, dicamba cannot be used for over-the-top crop use and will only be sprayed outside the prime growing season until more research can be done, KARK reported. 

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man arrested after search of home turns up drugs, weapon

    Man arrested after search of home turns up drugs, weapon

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:41:32 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:35:53 GMT
    Michael Tarver (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Michael Tarver (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    The search of a Mississippi County home Wednesday netted meth, pills, a 12-gauge shotgun and the arrest of a man on multiple felonies, Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Thursday. 

    The search of a Mississippi County home Wednesday netted meth, pills, a 12-gauge shotgun and the arrest of a man on multiple felonies, Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Thursday. 

  • Searcy man sentenced in child porn case

    Searcy man sentenced in child porn case

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-04-19 23:36:58 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:27:02 GMT
    Mitchell Johnson (Source: Pulaski County Jail via VineLink)Mitchell Johnson (Source: Pulaski County Jail via VineLink)

    A White County man will spend over two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to production of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick C. Harris said. 

    A White County man will spend over two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to production of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick C. Harris said. 

  • The Latest: Appeals panel rejects inmate's stay request

    The Latest: Appeals panel rejects inmate's stay request

    Thursday, April 20 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:10:11 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Latest on Arkansas' efforts to execute a pair of prisoners Thursday night (all times local):

    The Latest on Arkansas' efforts to carry out executions before the end of April (all times local):

    •   
Powered by Frankly