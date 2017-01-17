Legislative committee approves pesticide rules

A legislative committee approved rules on Tuesday dealing with the use of a pesticide that reportedly led to a deadly shooting last year in Mississippi County.

According to a story from KARK, the Joint Budget Committee's Administrative Rule and Regulation Review subcommittee met Tuesday at the state Capitol in Little Rock.

State officials have also heard complaints from farmers about dicamba. Arkansas State Plant Board Executive Director Terry Walker told the committee that the rules were part of five years worth of research, work and discussions with companies about the pesticide, which is used to get rid of pigweed.

According to the rules implemented Tuesday, dicamba cannot be used for over-the-top crop use and will only be sprayed outside the prime growing season until more research can be done, KARK reported.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android