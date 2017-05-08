Police: suspect drives Land Rover to Walmart to steal merchandise

Jonesboro police say a man drove a Land Rover to Walmart, then spent more than six hours in the store unpackaging and concealing nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise he intended to steal.

Officer Justin Thompson responded to the Highland Drive Walmart location at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shoplifter.

Thompson made contact with 34-year-old Cody Caples while he was in the checkout lane, and asked to speak with him in a back office.

Thompson advised Caples that two on-site protection employees for Walmart had watched him unpackage and conceal things in a backpack and Walmart bags since 5:30 that morning. The backpack he concealed the items in was also from Walmart, police say.

Caples told Thompson he intended on buying the items, yet when asked why he concealed them, he said he "made a mistake."

Jonesboro police did not include a detailed list of the items Caples attempted to steal but in all, the merchandise was worth $1,922.03.

Caples initially told Thompson his name was "Casey Caples," but later admitted he gave him a fake name.

Caples, who had warrants through the city of Jonesboro and Craighead County, was arrested on a felony theft charge. He was also cited for four non-payment of fines warrants.

During a probable cause hearing Monday, Caples' bond was set at $3,500 cash or surety. His next court appearance is June 27.

