Police are investigating human remains found in Paragould.

According to a Thursday news release, officers received a report regarding possible human remains found inside the Paragould city limits.

Arkansas State Police and Greene County Coroner Dick Pace were also called to the unidentified scene to recover the remains.

The remains will be sent to the state crime laboratory in Little Rock for identification.

Police are continuing to investigate the case but could not release any other information.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android