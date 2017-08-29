Police: suspects steal truck, bulldozer then damage salvage yard

Paragould police are on the search for two suspects who left behind a significant amount of damage at a salvage yard.

Police say it happened early Friday morning at Arkansas Autorama Salvage.

According to police, the two men stole a truck from Paragould High School. The vehicle was later found in a ditch by the salvage yard.

Police also found a stolen bulldozer, which the suspects reportedly used to make way into the salvage yard.

The owner of the business, Chris Hampton showed Region 8 News around the lot just days after the burglary and theft.

“The bulldozer was over there,” Hampton said while pointing to another lot across from his salvage yard.” A contractor was over there working and left it there, and that’s where they found it.”

Hampton said the men used the bulldozer to cram vehicles together, causing a ton of damage.

“They shattered a lot of car windows and they took radios and speakers from inside the cars,” he said.

It’s not the radios and speakers that are a big loss, Hampton said, but the damage they did to car parts he bought and eventually could have used for profit.

“When you add it up it’s probably about $20,000 of damage,” he said “It puts us out overtime. We buy vehicles, fix them up, this and that, and then we trade with other car lots.”

Anyone with information on this crime should call Paragould police at 870-236-7621.



