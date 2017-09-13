Dispatch: road closed after power pole hit

Jonesboro E911 Dispatch states all traffic on Kathleen St. is shut down north side on Pacific, Highland on the south side.

Dispatch states crews are responding to a crash on Kathleen north of Highland where a truck crashed into a power pole.

Traffic is being turned around at Pacific on the north side and Morton on the south side.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

