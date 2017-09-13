Dispatch: road closed after power pole hit - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Dispatch: road closed after power pole hit

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro E911 Dispatch states all traffic on Kathleen St. is shut down north side on Pacific, Highland on the south side.

Dispatch states crews are responding to a crash on Kathleen north of Highland where a truck crashed into a power pole.

Traffic is being turned around at Pacific on the north side and Morton on the south side.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

