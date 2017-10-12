Police determine shooting to be accidental - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Batesville Police Dept. (Source: Facebook) Batesville Police Dept. (Source: Facebook)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Batesville police responded to a call of shots fired Tuesday morning at a convenience store in town.

As an officer was en route, he was advised that the victim had left and was headed toward White River Medical Center.

At the gas station, two witnesses said they saw a man in the vehicle pointing a gun in the air.

Three other witnesses told police they heard a gunshot and a woman screaming. They said they saw the vehicle stop, and a woman jump out and to ask for help. Witnesses told police she then got back inside the car, which then left for the hospital.

An investigator told the officer the shooting victim was in the emergency room and the gun had been found.

The investigator interviewed a woman and placed her in his patrol car, without handcuffs.

The woman told the investigator that she and the victim, who is her boyfriend, had been fighting.

She said he had the gun in his lap and she noticed the safety was not on.

She said she reached over to turn the safety on and the gun went off, shooting the victim in the leg.

Doctors at White River Medical Center advised police the injury was non life-threatening.

The shooting was deemed accidental.

