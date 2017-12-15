Habitat for Humanity gets family in new home before the holidays - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Habitat for Humanity gets family in new home before the holidays

The Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting Friday for a new home sponsored by Habitat for Humanity. (Source: City of Jonesboro Facebook page)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A woman and her daughter get to celebrate this Christmas in their new home from Habitat for Humanity.

Nayda Moreno’s friend encouraged her to fill out the Habitat for Humanity application to become a homeowner.

Moreno didn’t know much about the organization, but she decided to give it a shot.

Shortly after, she got the call that she had been selected, and Moreno said she couldn’t believe it.

“I was like I’m not going to cry, I’m not going to cry,” Moreno said. “I didn’t believe it, I guess it was kind of like a daze, and I still didn’t believe it until he handed me my keys.”

Moreno and her daughter were able to move in the house before the holiday season.

She said she is so thankful to celebrate Christmas in her new home.

“My birthday is November 1st, so it was something that I really wanted,” Moreno said. “I wanted to do my first birthday at home, and I told Michael I was ready to put my Christmas tree up.”

The rehab of the house was made possible by a grant from the city of Jonesboro and donations from other local organizations.

