A-State MBB player cited for drug possession

An A-State men's basketball player is facing a drug citation.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report, Tristin Walley was pulled over late Wednesday night for two traffic violations: no license plate illumination and crossing the center line.

The officer said he could "smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle." The officer had Walley step out of the vehicle. Walley, according to the police report, told the officer that the vehicle "was his friends vehicle and he did not know if there was anything in it."

The officer, according to the report, found a small, clear baggie with suspected marijuana in it.

The officer noted the baggie had been ripped open as if Walley "attempted to dump the suspected Marijuana."

According to the report, Walley admitted he knew the marijuana was in the car and he "attempted to get rid of it."

"Due to the jail being full [Walley] was given a citation for Possession of Schedule 6 Substance Less than 4 Ounces." Walley was released on his own recognizance. He'll have to appear in court on Jan. 24.

According to A-State's athletics website, Walley is listed as a Junior Forward from Richton, Mississippi.

Region 8 News has reached out to the Arkansas State University athletics department for a comment on this story.

On Thursday night, Head Coach Mike Balado released the following statement on the situation.

“We are aware of the incident involving Tristin and are gathering all the information. We will deal with this matter internally. We have high expectations for all our players both on and off the court, and this incident doesn’t reflect our program standards.”

