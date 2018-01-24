Injured bald eagle rescued in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department had a wild Wednesday afternoon as they helped rescue a bald eagle.

“We got a service call on Jackson 16 of an eagle that had been crippled,” said Ricky Morales, a captain with the department. “It appeared to have been shot. It made its way to 67 near the interstate.”

Morales said he called Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to capture the bird.

“When Sgt. Ron Davidson got to the scene he saw that the bird was shot in its right wing,” said Morales. “He eventually wrapped it up and took it to Jonesboro.”

Davidson said to shoot a bald eagle is a criminal offense. If you are caught, you can face a fine anywhere from $500 to $5,000 and up to 90 days in jail.

“If anybody does have any information, contact us, contact the game and fish commission because that is not going to be tolerated,” said Morales. “Especially here or anywhere.”

The eagle, which Davidson said was 4 years old and had a wingspan of 6 feet, is being rehabilitated in the Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center.

Morales said once it is healed, it will be released back into the wild.

