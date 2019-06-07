Binnington, Blues beat Bruins 2-1, lead Stanley Cup 3-2

O’Reilly scored in the opening minute of the second period, backhanding in a rebound for his third goal in his last five periods. It was still 1-0 midway through the third when the referees disregarded a leg sweep by Tyler Bozak that knocked Acciari out of the game. But he was still on the ice when Perron followed with a shot that banked off Rask’s pad and into the net. The fans responded with a vulgar chant and a shower of rally towels; the public address announcer eventually asked them to stop.