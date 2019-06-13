Bobbleheads coming of St. Louis Blues and super fan Laila Anderson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - When a once-in-a-life-time event comes around, people are bound to want a keepsake.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has St. Louis Blues fans covered after the team won the 2019 Stanley Cup on Wednesday, June 13.
The team is being honored with Stanley Cup Champions Bobbleheads which are officially licensed and manufactured by FOCO.
This is the team’s first time being honored with the collectibles as well as their good luck charm and super fan Laila Anderson.
These will be the first Stanley Cup Champions bobbleheads ever produced for the St. Louis Blues. The bobbleheads feature the following players:
- Alex Pietrangelo
- Brayden Schenn
- Colton Parayko
- David Perron
- Jaden Schwartz
- Jordan Binnington
- Louie - Mascot
- Mini Set of 3
- Pat Maroon
- Ryan O'Reilly
- Ryan O'Reilly - MVP
- Vladimir Tarasenko
Officials with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said the bobbleheads are $40 each, the MVP bobblehead is $45 and the mini set of three is $50.
Fans can order the complete set of regular sized and mini bobbleheads for $425. Shipping is a flat rate of $8 regardless of the number of bobbleheads purchased. The bobbleheads, officially licensed and produced by FOCO, are going into immediate production and are expected to ship in October.
