Arkansas falls to Florida State in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KAIT) - Two players were the story Saturday night as Arkansas and Florida State had a pitchers duel in the College World Series.
Isaiah Campbell struck out 10 in 7 shutout innings but J.C. Flowers won it for the Seminoles with his feet & glove. Flowers was hit by a pitch, broke up a double play, then scored on a sacrifice fly in the 9th inning. He notched the save in the bottom half in a 1-0 FSU victory.
The Razorback offense mustered just 5 hits on the evening, 2 of them from Christian Franklin. He had a leadoff double in the 8th inning and reached 3rd, but Arkansas couldn’t bring him home. The Diamond Hogs left 6 runners on base. Drew Parrish held them at bay with 8 shutout innings and 9 strikeouts.
Campbell had one of his best starts of his Razorback career but it came in a no decision. Along with the double digit strikeouts, he allowed 5 hits.
Arkansas now faces an elimination against fellow national seed Texas Tech. The Razorbacks and Red Raiders will play Monday afternoon at 1:00pm on ESPN.
2019 College World Series - Bracket 1
All Times Central
Saturday, June 15th
Florida State 1, Arkansas 0
Michigan 5, Texas Tech 3
Monday, June 17th
Game 3 - 1:00pm: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech (ESPN - Elimination Game)
Game 4 - 6:00pm: Florida State vs. Michigan (ESPN - Winner’s Bracket)
Wednesday, June 19th
Game 5 - 6:00pm: Florida State/Michigan loser vs. Arkansas/Texas Tech winner (ESPN)
Friday, June 21st
Game 6 - 12:00pm: Florida State/Michigan winner vs. Game 5 winner (ESPN)
Saturday, June 22nd
If Necessary
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.