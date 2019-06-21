Arkansas forward Daniel Gafford selected by Bulls in 2nd Round of NBA Draft

By Chris Hudgison | June 20, 2019 at 10:40 PM CDT - Updated June 20 at 11:38 PM

BROOKLYN, NY (KAIT) - A Razorback will wear red as a pro.

The Chicago Bulls drafted Daniel Gafford in the 2nd Round of the NBA Draft. The AP All-America Honorable Mention was the 38th overall pick.

Gafford averaged 14 points & 7 rebounds in his Arkansas career. He led the Hogs in scoring this past season with nearly 17 points per game and 8 boards. The El Dorado native earned consensus All-SEC First Team honors in 2018-19 along with a spot on the SEC All-Defensive Team.

He’s the 38th player in Razorback history to be selected in the NBA Draft.

