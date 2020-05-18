Kavion Alston makes transition from Wynne football to Arkansas State cheer

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Kavion Alston was one of many Football Friday Night stars at Wynne.
His versatility helped the Delta Swarm sting to 5A East and playoff success. “Just having all those people in the stands no matter how cold it is. Wynne will always be a great place. The fanbase is awesome,” Alston added. Making those fans cheer and earning All-State honors usually means a future in college football.
“Before winter break, a couple colleges contacted me. I believed that after the winter break that they were really going to start contacting me. I believed that after the winter break, they were really going to start really contacting me and really trying to get me on campus. But after winter break, I didn’t hear nothing from them, so therefore I had to just do something, explore my options.”
One of those options came from an interesting source. “One day I was scrolling through YouTube and I just saw these guys throw these girls up in the air. I’m not going to lie, it looked pretty fun. My girlfriend is a flyer, so I asked her if she could be my little guinea pig. We went out there and I fell in love with it in the 2nd day."
Alston furthered his new passion by taking a visit to Arkansas State.
“First I went to a recruitment clinic,” he said. “That was still my first month really doing it. And they just welcomed me with open arms. They was telling me that you have really good potential.”
A-State Spirit Squad Paige Pauley liked the athleticism that Kavion brought to the table. “Honestly, it’s not abnormal,” Pauley said. “A lot of guys that played football or basketball and then make that transition into cheerleading when they get to college. Because they have that natural strength & athletic ability.”
Kavion participated in a virtual tryout and made the A-State Spirit Squad. He signed with the Red Wolves on May 8th.
“In that short amount of time, he learned how to flip, he learned how to co-ed stunt,” Pauley added. “He’s already excited to just be a part of the program & is ready to get to work.”
I asked Kavion what he learned over the past few months: “You can’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. Many people are afraid to see what other people think of them. I did have some backlash choosing cheer over football. Cheer just became my passion, I just want to step out of my comfort zone.”
