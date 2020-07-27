Congressman Rick Crawford discusses Great American Outdoors Act

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Congressman Rick Crawford discussed why he chose to vote no to the Great American Outdoors Act earlier this month.
Crawford called the legislation a land grab attempt.
The legislation would have authorized the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) for the full $900 million.
Crawford explained he chose to vote no because it would be an overreach for federal agencies.
“You see federal agencies being given authorities on certain lands and perpetuity without oversights, and so I thought that was an overreach and not good, and not in the best interest, and certainly would have had an impact on agriculture and, as you know, agriculture is the mainstay of our economy in Arkansas,” Crawford said.
The Great American Outdoors Act passed the House of Representatives this week and will be sent to President Trump for final approval.
