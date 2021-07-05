Maroon 3-peat? St. Louis native can join elite Stanley Cup company

(AP) - Patrick Maroon of the Tampa Bay Lightning is on verge of history. He would become the fourth player in NHL history and first since 1964 to win the Stanley Cup three seasons in a row with two different teams.

Maroon would be the first player to accomplish that since the expansion era began in 1967.

The St. Louis native helped his hometown Blues win the Cup in 2019 for their first title in franchise history. He was with the Lightning when they won last fall.

