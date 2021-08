NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues.

Newport won 9 games in 2020 including a 3A home playoff tilt. 2021 begins with a matchup with Prescott at War Memorial Stadium. The Greyhounds aim to start and finish the season in Little Rock.

FFN Preseason Tour continues with a stop at Newport.



Greyhounds won 9 games in 2020 including a 3A State Playoff tilt.



Hear from @NewportFball tonight at 6pm & 10pm pic.twitter.com/9fw1ymBJr1 — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) August 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.