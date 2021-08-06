Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

State Rep. Brandt Smith to challenge Rep. Rick Crawford in 2022

District 58 Rep. Brandt Smith (R-Jonesboro) said he is running for the congressional seat, in...
District 58 Rep. Brandt Smith (R-Jonesboro) said he is running for the congressional seat, in part due to what he says he has heard from Republicans in the district in the past couple of years.(Arkansas State Legislature)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A four-term state representative from Craighead County said Friday that he’ll challenge incumbent Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Jonesboro) in next year’s GOP primary.

District 58 Rep. Brandt Smith (R-Jonesboro) said he is running for the congressional seat, in part due to what he says he has heard from Republicans in the district in the past couple of years.

Smith said Republicans have told him that they do not see Crawford at local meetings, does not attend grassroots meetings on the local level, but will attend state and district meetings.

Smith said he also believes he has the background and knowledge to seek the congressional seat and can serve the district better, instead of seeking a fifth term in the state House next year. In the legislature, Smith serves as vice-chair on the House Judiciary Committee, the House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, and was House Majority Whip during the 2018 session.

The congressional district is a large district, land-wise, and covers a large swath of Arkansas from Baxter County in the west to Chicot County in the south. The district also covers several areas, including Jonesboro, Paragould, and the Little Rock and Memphis suburbs.

As for the campaign, Smith said he plans to visit as many county committees as possible between now and the May 24, 2022, primary to get his message out. He also said he feels confident about raising money for the campaign and getting support from voters, saying he has received nearly 60% of the vote in his Jonesboro district in 2016, 2020, and running unopposed in 2018.

He said he also wants Republicans to push back on the immigration issue, especially on the issue of COVID-19, saying he supports the approach from former President Donald Trump on the topic.

Crawford, who serves on the House agriculture, transportation, and intelligence committees, was elected in 2010, becoming the first Republican to win the House seat in over 100 years.

Crawford ran unopposed in 2020 and was re-elected in 2018 with 76.2% of the vote in 2016 and 68.9% of the vote in 2018.

The announcement Friday that Smith would be running drew a response from Crawford’s campaign spokesman, David Manns.

“Congressman Crawford and State Representative Smith had a brief conversation about the work that each has put into building the Republican Party. Mr. Smith may not have liked hearing more details about the extensive work Congressman Crawford has been doing, which was in direct conflict with the inaccurate assumptions on which Rep. Smith has apparently based his preliminary decision to run for Congress,” Manns said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Daniel Smith of Forrest City...
Three in custody following fatal gunfight
Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks Paragould 412 Bypass
The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Little Rock and Marion school districts is the second the...
Schools sue and mayor defies Arkansas mask mandate ban
11-year-old Jordyn Franklin dies from COVID-19
West Memphis family mourns the loss of 11-year-old girl who died from COVID-19

Latest News

A preliminary injunction was issued against the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April.
Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing mask mandate ban
Senator Dan Sullivan reacts to legislation that failed in the state legislature.
‘I support the bill’ Senator Dan Sullivan speaks on failed reversal of the mask mandate ban
Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson holds a news conference to discuss the special legislative session.
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson news conference on lawmakers’ mask mandate ban decision
Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson holds a news conference to discuss the special legislative session...
Gov. Hutchinson remarks on Arkansas special legislative session