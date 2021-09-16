Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Ag equipment, parts shortage could impact food supply, farmer says

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - With the harvest season among us, a parts and equipment shortage could impact the season and food chain.

“People need to understand this just don’t affect farmers. It could affect them,” said farmer Joe Christian.

Christian grows rice and soybeans. He has been struggling with getting equipment parts, due to a shortage and says it’s just not affecting him. It’s affecting every farmer he speaks with.

“I didn’t have much trouble in the spring, but now harvest has come here, and this combine has been sitting here for two days, and I haven’t been able to get parts for it yet,” said Christian.

Two days might not sound like much to some, but during harvest, time is money. Two days can really set back production.

“It’s a big deal. It puts a stress on my operation,” said Christian.

The shaft for Christian’s combine was supposed to come in on Wednesday, but it didn’t. That means he’ll go without for another day.

He needs a sensor for his pickup truck. There’s no word on when he might be able to get it. He also had a tractor burn up and hasn’t been able to find a replacement.

“This country has never run short of food, and I hope we never do. Our inventory is way low, and if we don’t get our crop out, it will affect the consumer eventually down the line,” said Christian.

Christian says this isn’t just a farmer issue. It affects everyone, including food supply and prices.

“Inflation is killing us out here. It has just gone through the roof,” said Christian.

Tedder Equipment in Bono says their prices have gone up anywhere from $100 or more due to steel prices.

“It affects all of us, especially a business like this. I mean, there’s nothing I can do about that, that’s with the vendors. They’re doing their best to get it. We’re in communication with them every day,” said Justin Bennett, parts supervisor.

Right now, they’re having trouble getting tractors.

They have 18, compared to 50 last year.

It’s also taking them longer to get in several parts like filters, belts, and pulleys. Some take days or even months. The longest delay was four to six months for a large piece for a cutter.

“It does slow them down, especially if they have some kind of failure or major breakdown and for some reason, we can’t get the part in. It does hurt them,” said Bennett.

Tedder Equipment says their sales have actually increased. They say they’re lucky to have an inventory, and preordering months ago was the only thing that saved them. They have also been depending on sales in hunting supplies.

Greenway Equipment says they’ve shortages in John Deere equipment, electronics, and anything that has a microchip.

Southern Marketing Affiliates says they’ve noticed a shortage within the past year on many parts, including anything from headlights to engine kits.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff said Colton Hardin, 34, was arguing with the 36-year-old victim over a missing gun...
Argument over missing gun leads to shots fired
The YouTuber wanted to stay anonymous, but he wants the people he meets to be seen and held...
‘Predator Pursuer’ banned from local business
Any water used for consumption will need to be boiled for three minutes.
Boil water order issued
Pride issue remains a hot topic with library board
Residents in some Arkansas counties will need to wait a while before they burn their falling...
Burn bans issued in several Arkansas counties

Latest News

A national cup shortage may affect your morning coffee runs.
Cup shortage impacting Brookland coffee shops
Arkansas veterans will have the opportunity later this month to get their questions answered on...
VA to hold virtual clinic Sept. 23
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement asks people to be aware of scam
September will now feature plenty of events to encourage reading around the city.
Batesville proclaims September reading month