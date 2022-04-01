Energy Alert
Arkansas Supreme Court stays ruling against 4 voting laws

The Arkansas Supreme Court has stayed a judge’s ruling that struck down four new voting laws as unconstitutional.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Supreme Court has stayed a judge’s ruling that struck down four new voting laws as unconstitutional.

Justices granted the emergency stay Friday requested by Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

It puts on hold a Pulaski County judge’s injunction against the restrictions the GOP-led Legislature passed last year.

The new measures include changing the state’s voter ID law to allow those without photo identification to vote if they sign an affidavit.

The high court’s one-page order didn’t elaborate on the reason for staying the lower court judge’s decision.

