Second annual “Ride Against Human Trafficking” slated for Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas is calling all bikers for their annual “Ride Against Human Trafficking” on Saturday, May 3.

The ride will start at 10 a.m., with registration beginning at 9 a.m.

Riders will start at the Harley Davidson in Jonesboro, ride to Jordan’s in Lake City, Kum & Go in Paragould, and Lorado Grocery Store in Craighead County.

Megan Brown, executive director and co-founder of Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas, said they hope to teach bikers the signs of human trafficking.

“They’re on the road a lot, and they make different stops at different places—at truck stops-- places you may encounter human trafficking so it’s very important for them to be educated since they’re on the road a lot,” she said.

Along the ride, signs of statistics and indications of human trafficking will be posted so bikers can learn how to stop human trafficking.

The event will also have a dice run, BBQ, raffles, and a DJ.

