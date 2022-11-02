Energy Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge closed over steel beam concerns

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often drive in Brookland on your daily commute, there’s a traffic alert you need to be aware of.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the Thompson Creek Bridge was closed after crews found issues with the bridge’s structural steel beams. The bridge is located north of Brookland near the connection of Highway 49B with Highway 49.

The bridge is located north of Brookland near the connection of Highway 49B with Highway 49.(Source: Arkansas Department of Transportation/Facebook)

According to ArDOT, the bridge was closed “in the interest of public safety”.

Officials said repairs on the bridge will be soon, likely by the end of this week or early next week.

You are urged to find an alternate route if you go through this area often.

