Report: A-State tight ends coach Matt Limegrover to leave, join Kent State

By Logan Whaley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:55 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football will have a new tight ends coach in 2023. FootballScoop was first to report Matt Limegrover has accepted another position as the offensive line coach at Kent State.

Limegrover spent just two seasons at A-State, joining Butch Jones’ staff as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator in 2021. The Red Wolves, with a new roster and young offensive line, rushed for just 2.8 yards per carry and under 82 yards per game. A-State was sacked 48 times, 28 of those the fault of the O-Line according to PFF. The analytics site graded the Red Wolves as the 6th-best pass-blocking team in the Sun Belt and 8th-best in the run block.

Under Limegrover, Andre Harris was named Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt in 2021. The left tackle played all 12 games, allowing just 3 sacks in 905 snaps. A-State’s passing attack threw for over 300 yards a game.

After 2021, Limegrover was shifted to tight ends coach while still holding the run game coordinator title. Sophomore Seydou Traore had a breakout campaign, going for 50 receptions, 655 receiving yards (top 3 among all tight ends in FBS) and 4 TDs, being named First Team All-Sun Belt in the process.

Limegrover has over 30 years of coaching experience, including stops at Penn State (OL Coach, Run Game Coordinator), Minnesota (Offensive Coordinator), Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois, Emporia State and Ferris State.

