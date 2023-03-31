Police chief: ‘Total destruction, dozens trapped’ following Wynne tornado

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – The City of Wynne took a direct hit in Friday’s storms.

According to Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis, there is “total destruction throughout the town.” He added that dozens of people are trapped.

He is asking for anyone who has not been injured in the storm to stay where they are until emergency services have gotten a chance to reach the people who need them. If you are one of the people needing help in Cross County, call (870) 238-5700. This phone number will direct your various resources if you have been impacted by the damage.

Despite online rumors of fatalities, Cross County Coroner Eli Long said none had been reported as of 6 p.m.

Emerson Ambulance Service said they have sent units out to help with rescue efforts. Medic One has reported three units of theirs are also headed over.

Photos shared by viewers on social media show the Wynne High School damaged along with several homes in the area.

Region 8 News does have a reporter on the way to scene in addition to Meteorologist Jace Passmore, who is already in the area. We will give you more information as it becomes available.

Images shared by Meteorologist Jace Passmore shows damage at Wynne High School (Region 8 News)

