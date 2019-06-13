Blues hold Stanley Cup parade in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Blues championship parade and rally was held in St. Louis on Saturday, June 15.
One VP from the Blues organization went to college at Southeast Missouri State University. He is the Vice President of Ticketing. Before that though Nick Wierciak spent time working stats and SID duties for the Redhawks. Heartland Sports asked him about seeing the Blues fandom grow since his time in Cape Girardeau.
“When I went to SEMO it was McGwire-Sosa. The Blues were in the playoffs. Not a lot of fans at that time. You can tell how enthralled everybody is and its outstanding (it is) for the community," Wierciak said.
It started at noon at 18th St. and Market St. and ended at Broadway and Market St. Thousands of fans showed up to support the team in a sea of blue.\
“This has been an incredible day; you know, you have waited a long time. Thanks for sharing this with us. I’m a hometown hero, look around right now. Were Stanley Cup champs. This is only going to be one of many Stanley Cups that we win here, because we bleed blue, said Blues Goalie Jordan Binnington.
Immediately after the parade, Blues players, alumni, team executives and other special guests led a celebration rally under the Gateway Arch.
Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri Capitol dome to shine blue on Thursday evening, June 13 in honor of the victory.
On Wednesday night, June 12, the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 to win the Stanley Cup. It was their first Stanley Cup win in franchise history.
