Blues lose to Capitals in overtime on 2019-20 Opening Night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, the summer-long wait for Opening Night came to an end.
The Blues took on the Washington Capitals at the Enterprise Center at 7 p.m.
The Blues lost in overtime 3-2.
After three periods, the game was tied 2-2.
There was a pregame rally will start with live music from DJ MAHF outside the Enterprise Center on 14th Street.
Fans without tickets were able to watch the game at an outdoor viewing party on 14th Street.
Fans were asked to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. for the Stanley Cup championship banner ceremony.
There are several road construction projects, including the closure of both 14th Street exits from Highway 65/40 and one southbound lane on 16th Street.
Blues super fan Laila Anderson received a special gift recently from the players, whom she affectionately calls her boys.
Wednesday’s game pitted the last two Stanley Cup champions head-to-head for the fifth time in NHL history.
The Blues swept the season series with the Capitals in 2018-19, going 2-0 and outscoring Washington 9-3.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.