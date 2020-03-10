Riverside alum Gavin Stone named Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week

Press Release from Central Arkansas University Athletics
CONWAY, Ark. _ A no-hitter from University of Central Arkansas junior Gavin Stone earned him this week’s Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week award.
Stone, a right hander from Lake City, Ark., struck out a career-high 13 batters in UCA’s 2-0 shutout of the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Friday night in the conference opener at Bear Stadium. Stone (3-1) faced one batter over the minimum and retired the final 14 batters of the game after his only walk of the game in the fifth inning. Following the walk, Stone struck out the final two batters of the inning.
Stone’s 13th strikeout was the last out in the ninth to sealed just the third no-hitter in school history and first since 2013. Stone struck out eight of the nine Southeastern starters at least once, and one player three times. He struck out the side in the top of the third on 11 pitches and recorded a strikeout in every inning except the first when SLU had two fly balls and a ground out.
UCA, which took two of three games from SLU to open conference play 2-1, hosts UT Martin for a 6 p.m. non-conference game on Tuesday before returning to SLC play this weekend at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La.
