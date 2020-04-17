$1 million bond set in sexual indecency with a child case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man arrested last year in connection with a shots fired call near a Jonesboro school now faces a sexual indecency with a child charge after his arrest this week.
Tevion O’neal Rogers, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested April 16 after the investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to a local hospital Feb. 24 to interview the victim.
The victim told police that between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. that morning, Rogers and another juvenile went to her house.
“The juvenile female victim stated that at first, she heard small rocks hitting her window. The juvenile female victim states that she looked out and seen (the other juvenile) and Rogers standing outside her residence,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
The victim said that Rogers and the other juvenile were waiting outside, but that she later allowed them in the house, police said in the affidavit.
The victim also told police that she and the juvenile had sex and that Rogers had sexually propositioned her, the affidavit noted.
“The juvenile female victim stated that at this time, both subjects were having sex with her,” Jonesboro police said.
A $1 million bond was set for Rogers by District Judge David Boling Friday.
Rogers will be arraigned May 29 in circuit court on the sexual indecency charge.
According to Arkansas Court Connect, Rogers, who was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and theft by receiving, will also appear June 15 in circuit court on the shots fired call case.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.