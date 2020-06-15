AGFC accepting applications for upcoming alligator hunt

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’ve ever wanted to go gator hunting, here’s your chance.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced Monday hunters have until midnight June 30 to submit their applications for the 2020 alligator season.
Each permit allows for the harvest on one alligator, which must be at least 4’ long, according to a news release.
Hunters, who must be at least 16 years of age, can have as many as three assistants on the hunt. But, the AGFC says only the permit holder will be allowed to snare, harpoon, or dispatch the alligator.
Hunting will be allowed 30 minutes after sunset until 30 minutes before sunrise Sept. 18-21 and Sept. 25-28.
For more information on this year’s alligator hunting season, including changes to the AGFC’s rules on private land hunting, click here.
