Arkansas AG sues TV pastor over virus treatment claims

FILE - In this March 19, 1987, file photo, Television evangelist Jim Bakker poses in Columbia, S.C. Missouri-based TV pastor Jim Bakker, in a court filing on Monday, May 4, 2020, is asking a judge to dismiss a state lawsuit accusing him of falsely claiming that a health supplement could cure the coronavirus. The lawsuit said Bakker and a guest made the cure claim during a program on Feb. 12. (AP Photo/Lou Krasky File) (Source: Lou Krasky)