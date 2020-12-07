Former Texas head coach Fred Akers dies at 82

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Fred Akers, the third-winningest coach in Texas Longhorn football history died on Monday at the age of 82.
The University of Texas Athletic Department confirmed the news Monday night. According to the department, Akers compiled a compiled an 86-31-2 overall record and a 60-19-1 record in the Southwest Conference over his 10 seasons as head coach. He coached two teams to SWC titles in 1977 and 1983.
According to the department, Akers was born in Blytheville, Arkansas and played at the University of Arkansas. He was a Texas high school coach at Edinburg and Lubbock High before being hired by legendary Texas coach Darrell Royal. In his first season at Texas, Akers was able to coach Earl Campbell to a Heisman Trophy.
Akers was enshrined in the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor in 2015, and then both the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame in 2016.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.